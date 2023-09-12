Tuesday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (74-70) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (68-77) at 9:45 PM ET (on September 12). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 7-6 win for the Giants, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Sean Manaea (5-5) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-6) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 7, Guardians 6.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have come away with 29 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won two of five games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (583 total, four per game).

The Guardians have the ninth-best ERA (3.98) in the majors this season.

