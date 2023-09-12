The San Francisco Giants (74-70) aim to prolong their four-game win streak when they face the Cleveland Guardians (68-77) on Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

The Giants will give the nod to Sean Manaea (5-5, 5.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Cal Quantrill (2-6, 5.70 ERA).

Guardians vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 9:45 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (5-5, 5.00 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-6, 5.70 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill gets the start for the Guardians, his 16th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 5.70 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 5.70, with 5.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.

Quantrill is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Quantrill will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 5.3 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sean Manaea

Manaea (5-5) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing three innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has pitched to a 5.00 ERA this season with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.8 walks per nine across 33 games.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Manaea has three starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 2.8 innings per outing.

He has finished 11 appearances without allowing an earned run in 33 chances this season.

