Josh Naylor vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI), take on starting pitcher Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Giants.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .310.
- Naylor will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 with two homers in his last games.
- In 68.3% of his 104 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16 games this year (15.4%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Naylor has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 11 contests.
- In 34 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.303
|AVG
|.317
|.338
|OBP
|.364
|.463
|SLG
|.558
|16
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|10
|32
|RBI
|55
|31/12
|K/BB
|28/15
|2
|SB
|5
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Giants pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.1 per game).
- Manaea gets the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season. He is 5-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw three innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 33 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
