Myles Straw vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Myles Straw (.129 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 163 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Sean Manaea. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Giants.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Sean Manaea
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 16 doubles, three triples, a home run and 39 walks while batting .228.
- In 56.1% of his 132 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- Straw has driven home a run in 22 games this season (16.7%), including more than one RBI in 3.0% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 43 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|68
|.206
|AVG
|.248
|.261
|OBP
|.318
|.266
|SLG
|.304
|10
|XBH
|10
|0
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|14
|45/16
|K/BB
|45/23
|4
|SB
|13
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Giants' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 158 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Manaea (5-5 with a 5.00 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed three innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.00, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 33 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .237 batting average against him.
