The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Sean Manaea and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Tuesday at 9:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Sean Manaea

Sean Manaea TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman is hitting .235 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 51.2% of his games this season (21 of 41), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (17.1%) he recorded more than one.

In 41 games played this year, he has homered in just two of them.

Freeman has had an RBI in nine games this season.

In 10 of 41 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 21 .288 AVG .194 .383 OBP .225 .404 SLG .284 4 XBH 4 1 HR 1 4 RBI 5 7/7 K/BB 16/2 2 SB 2

Giants Pitching Rankings