As of September 13 the Cleveland Browns' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Browns games.

Cleveland ranked 14th in total offense (349.1 yards per game) and 14th in total defense (331.2 yards allowed per game) last year.

At home last season, the Browns were 4-4. Away, they were 3-6.

Cleveland put up a 3-4 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-6 record as underdogs.

The Browns were 3-3 in the AFC North and 4-8 in the AFC as a whole.

Browns Impact Players

Nick Chubb rushed for 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Chubb scored one touchdown, with 27 receptions for 239 yards.

Amari Cooper had 78 catches for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones had 61 catches for 839 yards (49.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

In six games, Deshaun Watson threw for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

In 16 games last year, Myles Garrett totaled 16.0 sacks to go with 18.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1400 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +700 7 October 22 @ Colts - +25000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +8000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2000 15 December 17 Bears - +12500 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +5000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1400

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.