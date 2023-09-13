Wednesday's contest that pits the San Francisco Giants (74-71) versus the Cleveland Guardians (69-77) at Oracle Park has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Giants. Game time is at 3:45 PM ET on September 13.

The Giants will call on Kyle Harrison (1-1) versus the Guardians and Logan Allen (7-7).

Guardians vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Guardians vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (42.9%) in those games.

This year, Cleveland has won 18 of 46 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (586 total).

The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.96) in the majors this season.

