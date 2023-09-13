Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will play Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are listed as -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+110). The over/under for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +110 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The last 10 Guardians games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (42.9%) in those games.

This season, Cleveland has won 18 of its 46 games, or 39.1%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 59 of its 144 chances.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-36 33-41 27-24 42-53 48-45 21-32

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.