Kyle Harrison will start for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 110 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 29th in the majors with a .376 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored 586 runs (just four per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.1) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.292 WHIP this season, 17th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (7-7) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has seven quality starts in 22 chances this season.

Allen has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2023 Angels W 6-3 Away Logan Allen Griffin Canning 9/9/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Bibee Kenny Rosenberg 9/11/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Cal Quantrill Sean Manaea 9/13/2023 Giants - Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers - Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers - Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers - Home Gavin Williams Max Scherzer 9/18/2023 Royals - Away Cal Quantrill Jordan Lyles 9/19/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.