Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants (74-71) will host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (69-77) at Oracle Park on Wednesday, September 13, with a start time of 3:45 PM ET.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Guardians have +110 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison - SF (1-1, 4.87 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (7-7, 3.68 ERA)

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Giants Moneyline Guardians Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -130 +110 - 8 BetMGM -130 +110 - 8

Guardians vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have won 38 out of the 71 games, or 53.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Giants have a 31-23 record (winning 57.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and went 4-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, San Francisco and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (42.9%) in those games.

The Guardians have a win-loss record of 18-28 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-4.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.