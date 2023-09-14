Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Clermont County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Clermont County, Ohio this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Clermont County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Cincinnati Country Day School at Clermont Northeastern
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Batavia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Blanchester High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Goshen, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Bethel Tate
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bethel, OH
- Conference: Southern Buckeye Athletic
- How to Stream: Watch Here
