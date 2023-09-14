Hamilton County, Ohio has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Hamilton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Cincinnati Country Day School at Clermont Northeastern

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14

Batavia, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Madeira High School at Reading High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Reading, OH Conference: Cincinnati Hills League

Cincinnati Hills League How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota West High School at Colerain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Elder at Saint Xavier High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Louisville, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northwest High School - Cincinnati

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Cincinnati, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Roger Bacon at McNicholas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Catholic League

Greater Catholic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Walnut Hills at Anderson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Eastern Cincinnati Conference

Eastern Cincinnati Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Turpin High School at West Clermont High School