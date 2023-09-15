Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Butler County, Ohio this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Butler County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Mason High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fairfield, OH

Fairfield, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

New Miami at Fayetteville-Perry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Fayetteville, OH

Fayetteville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakota West High School at Colerain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati, OH Conference: Greater Miami Conference

Greater Miami Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Talawanda High School at Carroll High School