In Fulton County, Ohio, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fulton County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Wauseon High School at Evergreen High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Metamora, OH

Metamora, OH Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Northwest Ohio Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Archbold High School at Delta High School