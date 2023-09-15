Friday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (82-64) against the Cleveland Guardians (69-78) at Progressive Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-7) to the mound, while Lucas Giolito (7-13) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have won in 30, or 42.3%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 25-35 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (591 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule