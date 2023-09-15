Lucas Giolito takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 111 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians rank 17th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 591 (four per game).

The Guardians have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland averages just 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.296 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Giolito (7-13) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

In 29 starts this season, Giolito has lasted five or more innings 24 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

In 29 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Angels L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Tyler Anderson 9/10/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Bibee Kenny Rosenberg 9/11/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Cal Quantrill Sean Manaea 9/13/2023 Giants L 6-5 Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers - Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers - Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers - Home Gavin Williams Max Scherzer 9/18/2023 Royals - Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 9/20/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke

