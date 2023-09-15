Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Hardin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Hardin County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hardin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Hardin Northern at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Northwest Central Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.