Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Henry County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Henry County, Ohio this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Henry County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Napoleon at Springfield High School - Holland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Holland, OH
- Conference: Northern Lakes League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan at Patrick Henry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Hamler, OH
- Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
