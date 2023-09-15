Want to know how to stream high school football games in Lake County, Ohio this week? We have you covered below.

Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Independence High School at Thomas W Harvey High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH Conference: Chagrin Valley Conference

Chagrin Valley Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Boardman at Riverside High School - Painesville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Painesville, OH

Painesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastlake North High School at Garfield Heights High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Steubenville Catholic Central High School at Fairport Harding High School