If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Lucas County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

    • Lucas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Ottawa Hills at Erie-Mason High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Erie, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Perrysburg at Clay High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Oregon, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Napoleon at Springfield High School - Holland

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Holland, OH
    • Conference: Northern Lakes League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

