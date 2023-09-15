The WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023 is nearing its end in Guangzhou, China, as Lucia Bronzetti plays in a quarterfinal versus Greet Minnen. Bronzetti's odds are +1200 to take home the trophy from Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center.

Bronzetti at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Bronzetti's Next Match

Bronzetti has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face Minnen on Thursday, September 21 at 2:00 AM ET (after defeating Moyuka Uchijima 6-3, 6-3).

Bronzetti is listed at +115 to win her next contest versus Minnen.

Bronzetti Stats

Bronzetti beat Uchijima 6-3, 6-3 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Bronzetti has won one of her 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 11-18.

In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has gone 2-11.

Through 29 matches over the past year (across all court types), Bronzetti has played 21.3 games per match. She won 46.1% of them.

On hard courts, Bronzetti has played 13 matches over the past year, and 22.4 games per match.

Bronzetti, over the past 12 months, has won 59.5% of her service games and 34.4% of her return games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Bronzetti has won 57.1% of her games on serve and 30.3% on return.

