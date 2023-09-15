If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Medina County, Ohio this week, we've got the information below.

Medina County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Brunswick High School at Medina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

Location: Medina, OH

Medina, OH Conference: Greater Cleveland Conference

Greater Cleveland Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Westlake High School at Buckeye High School