Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Richland County, Ohio this week.
Richland County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
New Philadelphia at Mansfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ontario at Clear Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bellville, OH
- Conference: Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
