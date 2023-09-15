Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Seneca County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Seneca County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Seneca County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Huron at Columbian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Tiffin, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego at Fostoria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Fostoria, OH
- Conference: Northern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
