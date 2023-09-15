Ohio High School Football Live Streams in Tuscarawas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Tuscarawas County, Ohio? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Tuscarawas County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Claymont at Buckeye Trail High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Lore City, OH
- Conference: Inter Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Philadelphia at Mansfield Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Mansfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkway High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Versailles, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Newcomerstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Newcomerstown, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
