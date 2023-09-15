Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Williams County, Ohio this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Williams County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Hilltop High School at Summerfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Petersburg, MI

Petersburg, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Montpelier at Sand Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sand Creek, MI

Sand Creek, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Edon Northwest at Whiteford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Ottawa Lake, MI

Ottawa Lake, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Bryan at Patrick Henry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Hamler, OH

Hamler, OH Conference: Northwest Ohio Athletic League

Northwest Ohio Athletic League How to Stream: Watch Here

Edgerton High School at Ayersville High School