The Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) take on the Akron Zips (1-1) at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kentucky ranks 42nd in scoring offense (36 points per game) and 36th in scoring defense (15.5 points allowed per game) this year. With 22.5 points per game on offense, Akron ranks 100th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 63rd, allowing 22.5 points per contest.

Find out how to watch this matchup on ESPNU in the article below.

Akron vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Akron vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Akron Kentucky 270.5 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.5 (86th) 292 (34th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303 (39th) 41 (130th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115.5 (101st) 229.5 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 270 (45th) 6 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has thrown for 258 yards (129 per game) while completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Drake Anderson is his team's leading rusher with 13 carries for 67 yards, or 33.5 per game.

Lorenzo Lingard has 98 receiving yards (49 ypg) on three catches and one touchdown while racking up 48 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Daniel George has totaled six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 100 (50 yards per game). He's been targeted 12 times.

Alex Adams' nine targets have resulted in nine receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has recorded 540 yards (270 ypg) on 42-of-69 passing with five touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has 164 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on six catches for 46 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, Barion Brown has carried the ball two times for 34 yards (17 per game), while also racking up 90 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's team-high 174 yards as a receiver have come on nine catches (out of 11 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dane Key has put up a 138-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in nine passes on 16 targets.

