Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, September 16, when the Michigan Wolverines and Bowling Green Falcons square off at 7:30 PM? Our projection system believes in the Wolverines. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (53.5) Michigan 44, Bowling Green 3

Week 3 MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons are winless against the spread so far this year in one game with a set total.

Out of Falcons one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for the Bowling Green this season is 5.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines are winless against the spread this year.

Michigan games average 55.5 total points per game this season, 2.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Wolverines 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 32.5 5.0 32.5 5.0 -- -- Bowling Green 31.0 24.5 38.0 15.0 24.0 34.0

