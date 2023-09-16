The Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) visit the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Michigan owns the 58th-ranked offense this season (32.5 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking second-best with just 5 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Bowling Green ranks 54th in the FBS (418.5 total yards per game) and 72nd on the other side of the ball (357 total yards allowed per contest).

We dive into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on BTN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Bowling Green Michigan 418.5 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447 (56th) 357 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 232 (10th) 166 (63rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.5 (74th) 252.5 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (32nd) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Bowling Green Stats Leaders

Connor Bazelak has compiled 390 yards on 59.2% passing while recording three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Terion Stewart has rushed 17 times for 106 yards, with two touchdowns.

Taron Keith has 123 receiving yards (61.5 ypg) on six catches while piling up 73 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

Harold Fannin's 138 receiving yards (69 yards per game) lead the team. He has nine receptions on 13 targets with one touchdown.

Odieu Hiliare's eight grabs (on 15 targets) have netted him 97 yards (48.5 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has 558 yards passing for Michigan, completing 87.3% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 36 rushing yards (18 ypg) on four carries.

Blake Corum has racked up 153 yards on 25 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 18 times for 46 yards (23 per game) while also racking up 59 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's team-high 167 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 13 targets) with five touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 10 passes for 153 yards (76.5 yards per game) this year.

Colston Loveland has compiled six catches for 63 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Michigan or Bowling Green gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.