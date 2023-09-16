The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (2-0) face the Bowling Green Falcons (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Michigan Stadium. The Wolverines are heavy favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 40.5 points. The over/under is set at 53.5 in the outing.

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Michigan Stadium

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Bowling Green vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Bowling Green has compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Michigan has not won against the spread this season in two chances.

Bowling Green 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

