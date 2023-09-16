The Cleveland Browns at the moment have the ninth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1800.

Watch the Browns this season on Fubo!

Browns Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +220

+220 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Browns to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cleveland Betting Insights

Cleveland won seven games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.

A total of eight Browns games last season went over the point total.

Cleveland totaled 349.1 yards per game on offense last season (14th in ), and it ranked 14th defensively with 331.2 yards allowed per game.

Last year the Browns were 4-4 at home and 3-6 on the road.

When favorites, Cleveland went 3-4. As underdogs, the Browns were 3-6.

In the AFC North the Browns were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 4-8.

Browns Impact Players

On the ground, Nick Chubb had 12 touchdowns and 1,525 yards (89.7 per game) last year.

Also, Chubb had 27 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown.

Amari Cooper had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards (68.2 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, Donovan Peoples-Jones scored three TDs, hauling in 61 balls for 839 yards (49.4 per game).

In six games, Deshaun Watson passed for 1,102 yards (183.7 per game), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 58.2%.

Myles Garrett had 60 tackles, 18.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and four passes defended last year.

Bet on Browns to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Browns Player Futures

2023-24 Browns NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Bengals W 24-3 +1400 2 September 18 @ Steelers - +6600 3 September 24 Titans - +10000 4 October 1 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 49ers - +700 7 October 22 @ Colts - +25000 8 October 29 @ Seahawks - +5000 9 November 5 Cardinals - +50000 10 November 12 @ Ravens - +1600 11 November 19 Steelers - +6600 12 November 26 @ Broncos - +8000 13 December 3 @ Rams - +10000 14 December 10 Jaguars - +2000 15 December 17 Bears - +12500 16 December 24 @ Texans - +40000 17 December 28 Jets - +5000 18 January 7 @ Bengals - +1400

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.