The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) host the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Offensively, Cincinnati has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best in the FBS by putting up 519 yards per game. The defense ranks 30th (282 yards allowed per game). Miami (OH)'s defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, conceding 33 points per game, which ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 102nd with 22 points per contest.

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Cincinnati Miami (OH) 519 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.5 (108th) 282 (27th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.5 (87th) 222.5 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 97.5 (111th) 296.5 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 233 (71st) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (69th) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has racked up 470 yards (235.0 ypg) on 37-of-49 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 43 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Corey Kiner has racked up 258 yards on 33 carries while finding paydirt one time as a runner.

Aaron Turner has carried the ball five times for 53 yards (26.5 per game).

Xzavier Henderson has hauled in eight receptions for 159 yards (79.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Braden Smith has put together a 131-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes on 13 targets.

Dee Wiggins has been the target of five passes and compiled four receptions for 91 yards, an average of 45.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 429 passing yards, or 214.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.8% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with two interceptions.

Rashad Amos has run the ball 30 times for 137 yards.

Keyon Mozee has run for 33 yards across 10 carries.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 353 receiving yards on 16 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade McDonald has recorded 38 receiving yards (19.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on one reception.

Miles Marshall has racked up 27 reciving yards (13.5 ypg) this season.

