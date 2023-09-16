Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.
Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|Miami (OH) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cincinnati (-14)
|46.5
|-550
|+400
|DraftKings
|Cincinnati (-14.5)
|47
|-600
|+440
|FanDuel
|Cincinnati (-14.5)
|47.5
|-650
|+460
Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends
- Cincinnati has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
- The Bearcats have been favored by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Miami (OH) has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
- The RedHawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.
Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
