The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Nippert Stadium. The Bearcats are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 14 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Nippert Stadium

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline
BetMGM Cincinnati (-14) 46.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Cincinnati (-14.5) 47 -600 +440 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Cincinnati (-14.5) 47.5 -650 +460 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Cincinnati vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Cincinnati has won all one of its games against the spread this season.
  • The Bearcats have been favored by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Miami (OH) has covered once in two chances against the spread this year.
  • The RedHawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 14-point underdogs.

Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

