Saturday's contest features the Texas Rangers (82-65) and the Cleveland Guardians (70-78) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 16.

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (10-4) against the Rangers and Dane Dunning (10-6).

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-3.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have won 35, or 53.8%, of the 65 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland is 31-30 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored 603 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule