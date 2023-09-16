Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will see Dane Dunning at the rubber for the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series, Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-115). The over/under is 8 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 35-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 53.8% of those games).

Cleveland has a 35-30 record (winning 53.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The Guardians have a 53.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-81-4).

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-36 33-42 27-25 43-53 49-45 21-33

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.