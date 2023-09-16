The Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers will play on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Marcus Semien among those expected to step up at the plate.

Guardians vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 114 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).

The Guardians have the 15th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (603 total).

The Guardians rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the least Ks in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Cleveland has a 3.96 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.294).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (10-4) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 136 2/3 innings pitched, with 137 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

Bibee is looking to pick up his 12th quality start of the season.

Bibee will look to pitch five or more innings for his 16th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Angels L 2-1 Away Tanner Bibee Kenny Rosenberg 9/11/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Gavin Williams Alex Cobb 9/12/2023 Giants W 3-1 Away Cal Quantrill Sean Manaea 9/13/2023 Giants L 6-5 Away Logan Allen Kyle Harrison 9/15/2023 Rangers W 12-3 Home Lucas Giolito Jon Gray 9/16/2023 Rangers - Home Tanner Bibee Dane Dunning 9/17/2023 Rangers - Home Gavin Williams Max Scherzer 9/18/2023 Royals - Away Cal Quantrill Brady Singer 9/19/2023 Royals - Away Logan Allen - 9/20/2023 Royals - Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles - Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty

