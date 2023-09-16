Tanner Bibee will take the hill for the Cleveland Guardians (70-78) on Saturday, September 16 versus the Texas Rangers (82-65), who will counter with Dane Dunning. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (+100). An 8-run over/under is listed in the game.

Guardians vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (10-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.97 ERA)

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Guardians vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 65 times this season and won 35, or 53.8%, of those games.

The Guardians have a 31-30 record (winning 50.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rangers have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 14 times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 9-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 2nd

