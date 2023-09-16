Guardians vs. Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 16
The Cleveland Guardians (70-78) host the Texas Rangers (82-65) on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.
The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (10-4, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (10-6, 3.97 ERA).
Guardians vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (10-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.97 ERA)
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee
- The Guardians will send Bibee (10-4) to the mound for his 25th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, a 3.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185 in 24 games this season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 24 starts this season.
- Bibee has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
Tanner Bibee vs. Rangers
- The Rangers are batting .267 this season, second in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .456 (third in the league) with 209 home runs.
- The right-hander has faced the Rangers one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-22 with a home run and two RBI in six innings.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning
- Dunning (10-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 31 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
- Dunning is trying to record his 12th quality start of the year.
- Dunning will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.
- In seven of his 31 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.97), 37th in WHIP (1.276), and 45th in K/9 (7.2).
