The Cleveland Guardians (70-78) host the Texas Rangers (82-65) on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians will give the ball to Tanner Bibee (10-4, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rangers will counter with Dane Dunning (10-6, 3.97 ERA).

Guardians vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (10-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.97 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

The Guardians will send Bibee (10-4) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in seven innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, a 3.04 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.185 in 24 games this season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 24 starts this season.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Tanner Bibee vs. Rangers

The Rangers are batting .267 this season, second in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .456 (third in the league) with 209 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Rangers one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-22 with a home run and two RBI in six innings.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

Dunning (10-6 with a 3.97 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

In 31 games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.97, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .254 against him.

Dunning is trying to record his 12th quality start of the year.

Dunning will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

In seven of his 31 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.97), 37th in WHIP (1.276), and 45th in K/9 (7.2).

