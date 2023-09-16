Justin Lower is in ninth place, at -5, after the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado CC (North).

Justin Lower is currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to win the tournament this week.

Justin Lower Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Lower has shot better than par seven times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 13 rounds.

Lower has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Lower has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Lower has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 39 -7 264 0 15 0 3 $859,037

Fortinet Championship Insights and Stats

In Lower's previous three entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been seventh.

Lower has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Lower finished ninth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Silverado CC (North) measures 7,123 yards for this tournament, 105 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,018).

Silverado CC (North) is 7,123 yards, 168 yards shorter than the average course Lower has played in the past year (7,291).

Lower's Last Time Out

Lower shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Wyndham Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the first percentile of competitors.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Wyndham Championship was poor, putting him in the 23rd percentile of the field.

On the four par-5 holes at the Wyndham Championship, Lower was better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Lower fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the eight par-3s at the Wyndham Championship, Lower carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the tournament average (1.9).

Lower's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Wyndham Championship were less than the field average of 6.1.

In that most recent tournament, Lower's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 6.5).

Lower finished the Wyndham Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Wyndham Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Lower finished without one.

Fortinet Championship Time and Date Info

Date: September 14-16, 2023

September 14-16, 2023 Course: Silverado CC (North)

Silverado CC (North) Location: Napa, California

Napa, California Par: 72 / 7,123 yards

+4000

All statistics in this article reflect Lower's performance prior to the 2023 Fortinet Championship.

