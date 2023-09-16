In the matchup between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Miami (OH) RedHawks on Saturday, September 16 at 7:00 PM, our projection model expects the Bearcats to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cincinnati (-14.5) Over (44) Cincinnati 34, Miami (OH) 18

Week 3 MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the RedHawks based on the moneyline is 19.0%.

The RedHawks have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

Miami (OH) is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

One of the RedHawks' two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Miami (OH) games this season have averaged a total of 44.3 points, 0.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

The Bearcats have an 85.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bearcats have one win against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 14.5-point favorites or more, Cincinnati has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

All one of the Bearcats' games have hit the over this season.

The point total average for Cincinnati games this season is 57.5, 13.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

RedHawks vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 46.5 17 66 13 27 21 Miami (OH) 22 33 -- -- 22 33

