The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-0) play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-1) at Nippert Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Cincinnati has the 41st-ranked defense this season (17.0 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 14th-best with 46.5 points per game. Miami (OH) ranks 102nd in points per game (22.0), but it has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 33.0 points surrendered per contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Cincinnati 330.5 (108th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 519.0 (26th) 399.5 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.0 (27th) 97.5 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.5 (20th) 233.0 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.5 (32nd) 3 (69th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (32nd)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has thrown for 429 yards (214.5 ypg) while completing 55.8% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Rashad Amos is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 137 yards, or 68.5 per game.

Keyon Mozee has run for 33 yards across 10 attempts.

Gage Larvadain has collected 16 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 353 (176.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 24 times and has three touchdowns.

Cade McDonald has put up a 38-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught one pass on two targets.

Miles Marshall has racked up 27 reciving yards (13.5 ypg) this season.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has 470 pass yards for Cincinnati, completing 75.5% of his passes and collecting seven touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 43 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 20 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Corey Kiner has carried the ball 33 times for a team-high 258 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Aaron Turner has piled up 53 yards on five attempts.

Xzavier Henderson's 159 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has registered eight catches and one touchdown.

Braden Smith has hauled in nine passes while averaging 65.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins' four catches are good enough for 91 yards and one touchdown.

