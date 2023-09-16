The No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) face a Big Ten matchup with the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Penn State vs. Illinois?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Penn State 29, Illinois 28

Penn State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Nittany Lions have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Illinois lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Fighting Illini have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Nittany Lions' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Illinois (+14.5)



Illinois (+14.5) Penn State has covered the spread one time this year.

This season, the Nittany Lions won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Illinois is winless versus the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (48.5)



Over (48.5) Together, the two teams combine for 77 points per game, 28.5 points more than the over/under of 48.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Penn State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.5 48.5 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Illinois

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 45.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 29 27 31 ATS Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

