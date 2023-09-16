It'll be the Toledo Rockets (1-1) against the San Jose State Spartans (1-2) in college football play at the The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Toledo vs. San Jose State?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Toledo 33, San Jose State 32

Toledo is playing as the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

The Rockets have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

San Jose State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Spartans have been at least a +230 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Rockets have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Jose State (+7.5)



San Jose State (+7.5) Toledo is unbeaten against the spread this year.

San Jose State has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

The Spartans have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) Together, the two teams combine for 84.2 points per game, 27.7 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Toledo

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 27 27 ATS Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

San Jose State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 55.5 66.5 Implied Total AVG 42 35 49 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-1 0-1

