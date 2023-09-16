The San Jose State Spartans (1-2) visit the Toledo Rockets (1-1) at the The Glass Bowl on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

On offense, Toledo has been a top-25 unit, ranking 23rd-best in the FBS by putting up 482.5 yards per game. The defense ranks 44th (306.0 yards allowed per game). With 382.3 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, San Jose State ranks 78th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 89th, surrendering 381.0 total yards per game.

Toledo vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. San Jose State Key Statistics

Toledo San Jose State 482.5 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.3 (17th) 306.0 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.0 (124th) 182.0 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.7 (55th) 300.5 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.7 (89th) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 3 (48th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn leads Toledo with 462 yards (231.0 ypg) on 36-of-53 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 82 rushing yards on 24 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jacquez Stuart, has carried the ball 17 times for 119 yards (59.5 per game), scoring one time.

Junior Vandeross III has hauled in nine receptions for 106 yards (53.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Jerjuan Newton has caught eight passes for 106 yards (53.0 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

CC Ezirim's three grabs are good enough for 79 yards.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has recored 546 passing yards, or 182.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.3% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 33.3 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Quali Conley has rushed for 202 yards on 29 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Kairee Robinson has totaled 152 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns.

Nick Nash's 117 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions on 21 targets with three touchdowns.

Charles Ross has nine receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 109 yards (36.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Sam Olson's 15 targets have resulted in eight receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

