The Week 3 college football slate includes seven games involving schools from the CUSA. Hoping to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

CUSA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Liberty Flames at Buffalo Bulls 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Florida International Panthers at UConn Huskies 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) North Texas Mean Green at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Murray State Racers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) New Mexico State Aggies at New Mexico Lobos 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats 11:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)

