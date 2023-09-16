According to our computer projections, the Youngstown State Penguins will defeat the Robert Morris Colonials when the two teams match up at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday, September 16, which kicks off at 2:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Youngstown State (-22.8) 57.0 Youngstown State 40, Robert Morris 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins have posted one win against the spread this year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Robert Morris Betting Info (2022)

The Colonials compiled a 3-8-0 ATS record last season.

The Colonials and their opponent combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Colonials 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 29.5 22.5 52.0 10.0 7.0 35.0 Robert Morris 19.0 31.5 31.0 21.0 7.0 42.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.