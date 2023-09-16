The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) visit the Youngstown State Penguins (1-1) at Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Youngstown State ranks 35th in the FCS with 29.5 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 32nd in points allowed (338.5 points allowed per contest). In terms of points scored Robert Morris ranks 69th in the FCS (19.0 points per game), and it is 65th on defense (31.5 points allowed per game).

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Arnold D. Stambaugh Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris Key Statistics

Youngstown State Robert Morris 352.5 (56th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.5 (91st) 338.5 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.0 (56th) 200.5 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 73.0 (106th) 152.0 (89th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 209.5 (48th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (28th)

Youngstown State Stats Leaders

Mitch Davidson has 228 yards passing for Youngstown State, completing 62.2% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Tyshon King, has carried the ball 23 times for 177 yards (88.5 per game), scoring two times.

Da'Shaun Whatley has been handed the ball eight times this year and racked up 66 yards (33.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Bryce Oliver's 102 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has registered 11 catches.

Max Tomczak has grabbed four passes while averaging 29.5 yards per game.

C.J. Charleston's five receptions have yielded 54 yards and one touchdown.

Robert Morris Stats Leaders

Anthony Chiccitt has thrown for 380 yards (190.0 ypg) while completing 77.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season.

Kimon O'Sullivan has rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries so far this year.

Cyrus Bonsu has piled up 16 carries and totaled 53 yards.

Noah Robinson's 174 receiving yards (87.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 11 catches on 13 targets with one touchdown.

Chaese Jackson has racked up 67 receiving yards (33.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on six receptions.

Connor Becker's three targets have resulted in three receptions for 51 yards.

