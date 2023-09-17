Sunday's contest between the Texas Rangers (82-66) and the Cleveland Guardians (71-78) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on September 17.

The probable starters are Gavin Williams (2-5) for the Guardians and Max Scherzer (13-6) for the Rangers.

Guardians vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 36, or 54.5%, of the 66 games they've played as favorites this season.

Cleveland has entered 54 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 28-26 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 605 (4.1 per game).

The Guardians' 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule