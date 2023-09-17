Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at Progressive Field against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rangers have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Guardians (-125). The total is 8 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians are 36-30 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 54.5% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cleveland has a 28-26 record (winning 51.9% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

In the 147 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-82-4).

The Guardians have covered 70% of their games this season, going 7-3-0 against the spread.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-36 33-42 27-25 44-53 50-45 21-33

