How to Watch the Guardians vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
The Texas Rangers and Marcus Semien hit the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB play this season (114).
- Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.380).
- The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.
- Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (605 total, 4.1 per game).
- The Guardians' .312 on-base percentage is 23rd in MLB.
- Guardians hitters strike out 7.1 times per game, the lowest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.94 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 18th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.289).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gavin Williams (2-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.43 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Williams is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Williams is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In four of his 15 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Alex Cobb
|9/12/2023
|Giants
|W 3-1
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Sean Manaea
|9/13/2023
|Giants
|L 6-5
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Harrison
|9/15/2023
|Rangers
|W 12-3
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Jon Gray
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Max Scherzer
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brady Singer
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|-
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Grayson Rodriguez
